UPDATE:
According to the Communication and Costumer Service Director, Brandon Rapez-Betty, the stabbing did not happen at the STA plaza.
The stabbing is believed to have happened at the intersection of Sprague and Howard and the victim came to the plaza looking for help.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
Tuesday evening, a man found at the Spokane Transit Authority Plaza suffering from a stab wound.
According to officials, he was rushed to the hospital. No word yet on condition.
KHQ is told he is not cooperating with investigators.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Check at (509) 456 - 2233.
