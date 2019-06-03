The Spokane County Medical Examiner has identified the man who fatally shot a neighbor and later took his own life during a dispute on Bigelow Gulch Rd. last week.
Sixty-One-Year-Old David Mark Cholewinski was confirmed to have died of a perforating gunshot wound to the head and mouth.
Cholewinski shot a man during a neighbor dispute following a road rage incident on Thursday, May 30. The victim, Ben Grosser, succumbed to his injuries Friday night.
A GoFundMe page was started to help Grosser's family including his wife and two children.