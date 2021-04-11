UPDATE:
The Spokane County Sheriff's Office has located the missing 12-year-old boy who is known for running away from home. He is safe.
SCSO thanks the community for locating the missing boy.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley Deputies are asking for help to find missing 12-year-old Parker Calder.
Calder is a known runaway but usually returns home to the 7100 block of E. 6th.
He is known to frequent Walmart (5025 E. Sprague), Jack in the Box (4220 E. Sprague), and he likes to visit homeless camps.
Calder has no known family in the area and there is no known address where he may have gone. He has been known to provide fake names to avoid being identified in the past.
His description is as follows:
- Young white male
- 5'06"
- 115 pounds
- Black hair
- Blue eyes
- Black North Face jacket
- Gray sweat pants
- Tan boots
If you have seen or have any information on Calder's location, call Crime Check at 509-456-2233 and use reference #10039717.