UPDATE: The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office is reporting that Hanna has been found safe, she was located at a friend's house in the area.
The Sheriff's Office wants to thank the citizens who helped locating Hanna, and the volunteers from the KCSO Volunteer Search and Rescue Unit who assisted in the search.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
Kootenai County Sheriff's Deputies are looking for 12-year-old Hanna M. Hamilton of Idaho, who was reported missing Thursday afternoon.
At around 3:30, KCSO received a report that Hanna had ran away from a residence off of Mallory Road on foot, possibly headed for Rathdrum. Deputies were able to follow footprints heading northeast along nearby railroad tracks that run parallel to Diagonal Road, but have lost her track.
Hanna was reported to be wearing a bright yellow orange hoodie, pink hair tie, black spandex pants and black and white van shoes. Additional resources including Spokane Air 1 and Kootenai County Volunteer Search and Rescue as well as the Kootenai County Drone team have been called in to assist with the search.
If you have any information on where Hanna may have gone or if you see her, you are asked to contact the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office at 208-446-1300.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.