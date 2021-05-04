UPDATE:
According to officials, Mann was located at the residence of a family member.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department is looking for a missing 85-year-old man who was last seen Tuesday at 3 p.m.
SPD said Gordon Mann left his house to go visit a friend who lives in Sedro Wooley.
Mann suffers from Alzheimer's and is easily confused, according to SPD.
SPD said Mann's family does not think he will be able to find his friend's home due to his condition.
Mann is described as 5'10" tall, 180 pounds with hazel eyes and white hair.
He was last seen wearing a gray and brown shirt with a large fish on the back, cargo shorts and slippers.
He is driving a Gray Toyota Tacoma with Washington plate C08278U.
If you see him you are asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.