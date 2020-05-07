Missing Child Graphic

UPDATE: 

Police told KHQ two-year-old Marion Peone has been found safe.

No other details were released at this time.

This story is developing. More details will be released once available.

Past Information:

COLVILLE, Wash. - The Colville Tribal Police Department is searching for missing two-year-old Marion Peone who was reportedly taken from her grandmother's house by her mother Thursday night.

According to an alert by the department, Marion's mother, 39-year-old Margaret Zapeda-Peone, arrived at Marion's grandmother's home and started a brush fire as a distraction. The mother then left with Marion in a 2002 White Ford F-150 with Washington license plate #C85846N. 

Police say Margaret is an alleged drug user and was deemed unfit to care for her daughter by a court of law. Marion's grandmother is listed as the toddler's legal guardian.

Margaret is described as weighing around 140 pounds and is 5-feet tall. She has brown eyes, black hair and a cross tattoo on the right side of her neck. She was last seen wearing a dark t-shirt, sweats, and black and white shoes.

Marion is described as having brown eyes and short, black hair. She reportedly has a V mark on her forehead and was last seen wearing a teal tank dress with Disney's Ariel on the front. 

If you see Margaret or Marion, Colville Tribal Police ask that you call 911.

Tags