Update:
The Everette Police Department says tips from the public helped find missing 9-year-old Gabriel Green.
He is uninjured and headed home.
Previous Coverage:
EVERETT, Wash. - The public is being asked to help find missing 9-year-old Gabriel Green from Everett.
According to the Everett Police Department, Green was reported missing at about 12:30 pm Saturday. He was last seen at about 9:00 am at his home in the 1000 block of 75th Street SE.
It's believed he left the area on foot in an unknown direction.
He was last seen wearing a blue and orange striped shirt, gray or blue workout pants, with white and black Converse high-top shoes.
Green enjoys sports and is likely to be near areas of activity. He is not afraid to talk with people and is undoubtedly hungry and thirsty.
Anyone with information on his location is asked to immediately call 911.