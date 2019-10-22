Update: The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office says Lacey Jefferies was located early Tuesday morning by the Spokane Police Department and has returned to her family.
"The Sheriff’s Office would like to thank all the citizens that sent us tips on her whereabouts that ultimately led to her being located," the KCSO said.
Previous coverage: KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office is looking for the public's help in locating a missing and possibly endangered teen from the Harrison area.
Fifteen-year-old Lacey Jefferies was last seen in St. Maries, Idaho, on the evening of Thursday, Oct. 17. She had been with her mother at a local church when she told her mother she was going to hang out with a friend "Brad," later identified as 20-year-old Bradley Walters of St. Maries.
The Sheriff's Office has received reports of Jefferies being in the company of Walters. They say at one point the two got a ride to Worley on Oct. 19, where it was suspected that they got onto a CityLink bus and rode to Coeur d'Alene.
The KCSO received another tip that the two took a taxi from Coeur d'Alene and were dropped off in Spokane at the Union Gospel Mission on E. Illinois St., but neither reportedly checked in at the UGM.
Jefferies is currently entered into the NCIC as a missing/runaway and St. Maries is investigating Walters for potential charges for his involvement.
Anyone who may know of Jefferies' or Walters' locations, or may have had contact with them between Oct. 17 and now, are asked to contact the KCSO or your local authorities.
