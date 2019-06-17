UPDATE: 2:30pm
Nez Perce Tribal Police say 15-year-old Maria Vasquez has been found. Thank you to everyone who helped spread the word.
Previous Coverage:
Nez Perce Tribal Police are looking for the public's help in locating a missing teen.
Fifteen-Year-Old Maria Vasquez was last seen in Kamiah, Idaho, on Saturday around 10 a.m.
She is described as 5'0", 110 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes and may also be wearing a backpack.
If anyone has any information on Vasquez's whereabouts, contact Nez Perce Tribal Police Dispatch:
208-935-7777 (Kamiah)
208-843-5214 (Lapwai)
or call 911.