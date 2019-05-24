Update:
LEWISTON, Idaho - The city of Lewiston says Clifford Leckbee has been found safe and reunited with family.
Previous Coverage:
LEWISTON, Idaho - The Lewiston Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a missing at-risk man.
Clifford Leckbee was last seen leaving the Social Security Office on 19th Avenue in Lewiston at about 3:00 pm, Friday.
He's roughly 5'6" tall with white hair and hazel eyes. He also has a full, white beard and was last seen wearing a gray, plaid flannel shirt and gray sweatpants.
If anyone has any information regarding his whereabouts, they are asked to contact the Lewiston Police Department at (208)746-0171.