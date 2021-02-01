UPDATE:
According to the Latah County Sheriff's Office, 32-year-old Justin-Keith Sherer was found dead after he was previously reported missing.
No other details were released.
The Latah County Sheriff's Office said they send their condolences to his family and friends.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
MOSCOW, Idaho - The City of Moscow is asking the public for help finding a 32-year-old man.
According to the City of Moscow, Justin-Keith Scherer was last seen walking away from his home on the 600 block of Palouse River Drive around 6 p.m. on Sunday.
Scherer’s family contacted police after receiving a phone call where Scherer made several concerning statements.
Officers are actively looking for him.
If you have information about his whereabouts you are asked to call 208-882-COPS (2677).