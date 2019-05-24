Update:
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Police have confirmed that 11-year-old Marayja Claassen and 12-year-old Addison Mercer have been found and are safe.
Previous Coverage:
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley Police have released the names and photos of two students who walked away from Ponderosa Elementary Friday afternoon.
Police ask anyone who's seen Addison Mercer and Marayja Claassen to call Crime Check at (509)456-2233.
Marayja is described as an 11-year-old girl approximately 5’00”, 120 lbs. with brown hair. She was last seen wearing a brown hoodie and black pants.
Addison is described as a 12-year-old girl approximately 5’00”, 100 lbs. with brown hair. She was last seen wearing a light green jacket, a pink t-shirt, and a pink headband.
They were last seen walking north from the school on Woodruff Road.
Previous Coverage:
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Authorities are looking for two Ponderosa Elementary students after a group left school property Friday afternoon.
According to the Central Valley School District, the group of five students left during recess and headed toward the Dishman Hills area.
Three of the students were found but two female students are still missing.
Law enforcement is currently searching the area. The Spokane County Sheriff's Office helicopter, Air 1 has been circling above the Dishman Hills area.
This is an ongoing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.