UPDATE:
Spokane Police said the missing 12-year-old was found safe.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police are asking for help locating a missing 12-year-old girl.
SPD said Samantha Adams was last seen around 2 p.m. in the area of Liberty Park in southeast Spokane.
Adams was wearing a light blue shirt with white writing, and red shorts. Adams has a medical history which puts her safety at risk.
If you have seen Samantha, or have information about her whereabouts, please contact crime check at 509-456-2233 reference incident 2021-20148632.