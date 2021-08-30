Police lights--Vault

UPDATE:

Spokane Police said the missing 12-year-old was found safe. 

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 

SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police are asking for help locating a missing 12-year-old girl.

SPD said Samantha Adams was last seen around 2 p.m. in the area of Liberty Park in southeast Spokane. 

Adams was wearing a light blue shirt with white writing, and red shorts. Adams has a medical history which puts her safety at risk.

If you have seen Samantha, or have information about her whereabouts, please contact crime check at 509-456-2233 reference incident 2021-20148632. 

