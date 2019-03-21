UPDATE: The Stevens County Sheriff's Office says 12-year-old Tamia Marcus-Cates was located on Division Street in Spokane by Spokane Police Department and is safe.

Thank you for the excellent public response on sharing this information.

Stevens County Sheriff's Office searches for young girl missing from Mary Walker School

The Stevens County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding 12-year-old Tamia Kay Marcus-Cates. She is missing from Mary Walker school in Springdale. She was last seen wearing a black Raiders jacket and green pants, carrying a backpack with her hood up. If you see her, call 911.

