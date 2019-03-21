UPDATE: The Stevens County Sheriff's Office says 12-year-old Tamia Marcus-Cates was located on Division Street in Spokane by Spokane Police Department and is safe.
Thank you for the excellent public response on sharing this information.
Currently in Spokane
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Receive breaking news emails from KHQ Local News
Daily weather forecasts from the KHQ Weather Authority
Get the latest news, weather, sports and information from the region's top local news source.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.