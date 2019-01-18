UPDATE: David Fender was found safe and is back with family

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Spokane Police are hoping you can help them locate a missing 55-year-old man.

55 year-old David Fender was last seen in the area of 2100 E Mission during the evening hours of January 17th. Fender has some medical limitations that effect his memory and cognition. Fender is possibly driving a white 2012 Suzuki Xl7, Washington license plate BAU4612.

David is a white male, approximately 6’1” with a heavy build and hazel eyes. A photo is attached.

Anyone who sees David or his vehicle is asked to call crime check promptly at 509-456-2233. If you’re able, keep an eye on David until responders can contact him and ensure his safety.