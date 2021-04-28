UPDATE:
Eastbound I-90 near Appleway is practically blocked after a motorcycle crash.
According to Washington State Patrol, the rider has serious but non-life threatening injuries.
WSP said motorcycle crashes increase as weather improves.
UPDATE:
The right lane of eastbound I-90 is now open. The left lane of both east and westbound I-90 are still blocked.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - All lanes of eastbound I-90 near the Appleway interchange due to a crash.
WSDOT East said the left lane of westbound I-90 is also blocked.
Drivers should expect significant delays.
Information will be updated as it is received.