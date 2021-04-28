UPDATE: 

Eastbound I-90 near Appleway is practically blocked after a motorcycle crash. 

According to Washington State Patrol, the rider has serious but non-life threatening injuries. 

WSP said motorcycle crashes increase as weather improves.

UPDATE: 

The right lane of eastbound I-90 is now open. The left lane of both east and westbound I-90 are still blocked.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - All lanes of eastbound I-90 near the Appleway interchange due to a crash.

WSDOT East said the left lane of westbound I-90 is also blocked. 

Drivers should expect significant delays. 

Information will be updated as it is received. 

