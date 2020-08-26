NBA suggests to teams unity ideas, reminds of anthem rule

UPDATE: 

According to the NBA, all three games scheduled for Wednesday have been postponed. 

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

The Milwaukee Bucks look to be boycotting Game 5 in their series with the Orlando Magic. 

The game was set to tip off at 4:00 p.m. ET but the Bucks remained in the locker room as the start neared. 

The magic were warming up on court but also went into the locker room. 

According to the Washington Post, the Bucks have previous expressed outrage over the shooting of Jacob Blake by police. 

Information will be updated as it is relieved. 

Tags