UPDATE:
According to the NBA, all three games scheduled for Wednesday have been postponed.
The NBA and the NBPA today announced that in light of the Milwaukee Bucks’ decision to not take the floor today for Game 5 against the Orlando Magic, today’s three games – MIL-ORL, HOU-OKC and LAL-POR have been postponed. Game 5 of each series will be rescheduled.— NBA (@NBA) August 26, 2020
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
The Milwaukee Bucks look to be boycotting Game 5 in their series with the Orlando Magic.
The game was set to tip off at 4:00 p.m. ET but the Bucks remained in the locker room as the start neared.
The magic were warming up on court but also went into the locker room.
According to the Washington Post, the Bucks have previous expressed outrage over the shooting of Jacob Blake by police.
Information will be updated as it is relieved.
