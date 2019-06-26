PHOTO: 2,444 Avista customers without power across Idaho and Washington

UPDATE: KHQ has now learned that power is out for residents in Grant County. The exact number of customers without power at this moment is not available.

Avista's outage map is now reporting that just over 1,400 people across Eastern Washington and North Idaho are still without power.

Many of the outages are still under investigation.

Avista Utilities' outage map is showing several reported outages in North Idaho, Southeastern and Northeastern Washington.

In total, 2,485 Avista customers are without power.

Washington Avista outages have been reported in Northport, WA, Leadpoint, WA, Colville, WA, Clarkston, WA, near the Spokane International Airport and the Spokane Valley.

Idaho Avista outages have been reported Hayden, ID, Post Falls, ID, Southeast of Coeur d'Alene, ID, St. Maries, ID, Bovill, ID, Elk River, ID, North of Kendrick, ID, Juliaetta, ID, Lewiston, ID, Lapwai, ID, Cardiff Mill, ID, near Greer, ID, Ahsahka, ID, Orofino, ID.

To check the status of your outage, you can visit the Avista Outage Map.

To report an outage, call (800) 227-9187. Click here for more information on what to do if you face a power outage.

