UPDATE: KHQ has now learned that power is out for residents in Grant County. The exact number of customers without power at this moment is not available.
Due to the storm we have numerous customers without power. Most outages are in the Moses Lake and Warden area. Tree branches have blown into power lines and we have other lighting related issues as well. Multiple crews responding. It will take time to get all power restored— Grant PUD (@GrantPUD) June 27, 2019
Avista's outage map is now reporting that just over 1,400 people across Eastern Washington and North Idaho are still without power.
Many of the outages are still under investigation.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
Avista Utilities' outage map is showing several reported outages in North Idaho, Southeastern and Northeastern Washington.
In total, 2,485 Avista customers are without power.
Washington Avista outages have been reported in Northport, WA, Leadpoint, WA, Colville, WA, Clarkston, WA, near the Spokane International Airport and the Spokane Valley.
Idaho Avista outages have been reported Hayden, ID, Post Falls, ID, Southeast of Coeur d'Alene, ID, St. Maries, ID, Bovill, ID, Elk River, ID, North of Kendrick, ID, Juliaetta, ID, Lewiston, ID, Lapwai, ID, Cardiff Mill, ID, near Greer, ID, Ahsahka, ID, Orofino, ID.
To check the status of your outage, you can visit the Avista Outage Map.
To report an outage, call (800) 227-9187. Click here for more information on what to do if you face a power outage.