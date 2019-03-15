SPOKANE, Wash. - No one was hurt after a garage fire in north Spokane Friday.
The Spokane Fire Department responded to the 3700 block of E. Fairview Ave. at about 4:40 p.m.. A large plume of smoke could be seen from several miles away.
When they arrived, crews reported heavy fire involvement at the two-car detached garage. The fire was extinguished within approximately 10 minutes.
No civilians or fire personnel were hurt in the fire.
The fire caused significant damage to the garage and its contents along with heat damage to the outside of the adjacent home, according to the fire department.
Crews stayed at the scene for about an hour to mop up and ensure the fire was out.
The fire remains under investigation.