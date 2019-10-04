UPDATE:
According to WSDOT Traffic, the fire under the I-5 express lane did not cause structural damage.
The collision did damage the railing and the fire melted some signs.
There is still no estimated time for reopening of lanes.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
SEATTLE, Wash. - A semi-truck caught fire after a collision Friday morning in the southbound I-5 Express lane at Mercer Street.
According to WSDOT Traffic, it is blocking all lanes.
Fire crews arrived on scene and put the fire out. No one was injured and the crash only involved the one semi-truck.
According to Trooper Rick Johnson, this photo shows what is left of the semi-truck cab.
The fire melted multiple signs on the overpass and crews are inspecting the structure.
There is no word on when the lanes will reopen.
