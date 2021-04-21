UPDATE: APRIL 21 AT 1:29 P.M.
Spokane Valley deputies report they have searched the area and interviewed witnesses in connection to the bank robbery, but haven't located a suspect yet.
No one was injured during the robbery.
The suspects description has been updated with the following information:
- White or possibly Hispanic
- Male
- Around 5'5"
- Slender
- Black t-shirt
- Black jeans
- Dark baseball cap
- Both arms fully tattooed
The investigation is still active.
If you have information regarding this robbery, you are asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233, reference #10048982.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - The Spokane Valley Police Department is investigating a robbery at Banner Bank on Sprague and Sullivan.
The robbery happened around 4:15 p.m. Tuesday.
According to SVPD, the suspect is described as a white man, was wearing a mask with dark clothing.
It is unclear if he was armed and the type of car he was driving.
The SVPD said more information will be released on Wednesday.