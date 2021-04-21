Deputies investigating bank robbery at Banner Bank on Sprague and Sullivan

UPDATE: APRIL 21 AT 1:29 P.M.

Spokane Valley deputies report they have searched the area and interviewed witnesses in connection to the bank robbery, but haven't located a suspect yet.

No one was injured during the robbery.

The suspects description has been updated with the following information:

  • White or possibly Hispanic
  • Male
  • Around 5'5"
  • Slender 
  • Black t-shirt
  • Black jeans
  • Dark baseball cap
  • Both arms fully tattooed 

The investigation is still active.

If you have information regarding this robbery, you are asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233, reference #10048982. 

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - The Spokane Valley Police Department is investigating a robbery at Banner Bank on Sprague and Sullivan. 

The robbery happened around 4:15 p.m. Tuesday. 

According to SVPD, the suspect is described as a white man, was wearing a mask with dark clothing. 

It is unclear if he was armed and the type of car he was driving.

The SVPD said more information will be released on Wednesday. 

