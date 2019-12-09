UPDATE:
According tot he Washington State Patrol, after searching the Legislative building nothing was found and the building is safe to enter in the morning.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
Monday the Legislative building in Olympia was closed and evacuated due to a bomb threat.
According to Washington State Police, the threat came from a telephone report.
The bomb squad arrived on the scene and are investigating the threat.
This is a developing story that will be updated as information is received.
One of the K9 teams that is searching the Legislative building. pic.twitter.com/3CQmV2ZJEI— WA State Patrol (@wastatepatrol) December 10, 2019
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.