WA state Capitol office

UPDATE: 

According tot he Washington State Patrol, after searching the Legislative building nothing was found and the building is safe to enter in the morning. 

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Monday the Legislative building in Olympia was closed and evacuated due to a bomb threat. 

According to Washington State Police, the threat came from a telephone report. 

The bomb squad arrived on the scene and are investigating the threat. 

This is a developing story that will be updated as information is received. 

 

