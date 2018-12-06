Two semi-truck collided near Sullivan and Indiana early Thursday morning, causing a tanker trailer to leak approximately 1,000-1,500 gallons of fuel.
Deputies says both semi-trucks were heading south on Sullivan, just north of Sullivan Park. One truck was unable to stop and rear-ended the other tanker truck, which was stopped for traffic.
No one was injured in the crash, but one of the semi-truck's tanks was punctured, spilled at least 1,000 gallons of gas.
Southbound Sullivan are closed while crews work to clean up the scene.
The Sheriff's Office says Sullivan northbound lanes are back open. Southbound lanes are still closed, but they hope to have it cleared by the evening commute.
Use an alternate route until further notice.
We are by Indiana and Sullivan where a two car wreck down the road caused a major gas spill. Haz Mat crews are on scene working to clean it up. They’re expecting Sullivan to be closed for at least 3-4 hours according to Greg Rogers of SVFD. @KHQLocalNews @Fox28_Spokane pic.twitter.com/bajGRUpo8n— Grace Chapin (@KHQGraceChapin) December 6, 2018
You can see it’s quite the mess here by 2010 N. Sullivan. The gas spill happened after these two vehicles collided. @KHQLocalNews @Fox28_Spokane pic.twitter.com/6aezKShmBe— Grace Chapin (@KHQGraceChapin) December 6, 2018