UPDATE: 6/23/2021 AT 6:08 PM
A length Wednesday afternoon standoff began when officers identified a stolen car on the 300 block of Lacrosse, according to Spokane Police.
Officers saw the suspect running from the stolen car to a home.
After almost four hours of negotiations, suspect Michael Green, 39, exited the home and surrendered.
According to Spokane Police, Greene is a convicted felon. He was arrested on a new felony charge related to the stolen car as well as an outstanding felony warrant.
After obtaining a search warrant, officers searched the residence for crime evidence and have recovered several firearms.
UPDATE: 6/23/2021 AT 4:08 PM
KHQ's Alex Peebles reports seeing a man arrested after a brief standoff with Spokane Police.
The man came out peacefully and was taken into custody without further incident. After arresting the man, law enforcement grouped up and entered the house, armed with firearms and shields.
Police say the man who was arrested was the primary suspect, 39-year-old Michael Green. It is unclear if there are any suspects in the house at this time.
Multiple units, including SWAT and K9 are there to assist.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 6/23/2021 AT 3:19 PM
SPOKANE, Wash. - A shelter in place was issued by Spokane authorities due to heavy police activity on the 300 block of Lacrosse.
KHQ's Alex Peebles is on scene and learned from police that a suspect(s) with outstanding felony warrants is barricaded inside a residence and is possibly armed.
Information will be updated as it is received.