UPDATE:
According to officials, the child was located.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
RENTON, Wash - Police in Renton, Washington have issued and AMBER Alert for a 5-year-old that was left in a vehicle, that was stolen from a Safeway shopping center at 200 S. 3rd street.
Police say the 5-year-old is named Azalia, is Asian, has brown hair and eyes, is 3 feet tall and weighs 55 pounds.
She was last seen wearing a while long sleeve shirt and pink crocs.
Police say the man who stole the vehicle with the child inside is 6 foot tall, and weighs 225 pounds.
He was wearing a gray jacket.
The vehicle Police are searching for is a 2019 Gray Toyota C-HR with Washington Plate BPR7686.
If you see the vehicle or have information, you are asked to call 911 or Renton PD at (425) 430-7500.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.