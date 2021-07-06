UPDATE July 6 2:35 PM:
The Clearwater County Sheriff's Office has identified two people who were found dead inside a burning camper in Orofino.
The victims are 35-year-old Jennifer Patricia Brink and 36-year-old Jeffrey Nelson, both from Lewiston.
The cause of death was determined to be smoke inhalation.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE July 4 10:14 AM:
CLEARWATER, Idaho - Two are dead after a camper caught fire on Cold Springs Road off of Loseth Road in Orofino late Saturday night.
Clearwater deputies said when they arrived on the scene with Orofino police, the camper was engulfed in flames and was already lost.
The names of the two found inside are being withheld until their identities can be confirmed.
The Idaho State Fire Marshall's Office and the Clearwater County Sheriff's Office are still investigating the fire.