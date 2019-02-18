The Spokane Valley Fire Department was still on scene Monday afternoon following a fire at Rodda Paint Supply Sunday night. Fire investigators were on scene looking into how the fire started. Crews were also removing several hoselines that had frozen to the ground during firefighting efforts. The building is expected to be a total loss.
Because of the large amount of paint and chemicals inside the building, The Department of Ecology, Spokane Valley Public Works and Spokane Wastewater Management were working to contain any possible environmental problems caused by contaminated water-run off that may have entered drywells, storm drains or the sewer system.
Firefighters say on Sunday it took about 2 hours to get the fire under control and several more hours to put out hotspots.
One firefighter was hurt and taken to the hospital but was later released for a non-life threatening injury.