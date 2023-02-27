COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho - James Johnson, a member of Patriot Front, will be back in court Tuesday.
You may recall the 31 members who were arrested in Coeur d’Alene this past June for Conspiracy to Riot.
Some have already had their pre-trial, many more are scheduled in the coming months, and three have a bench warrant issued for their arrest.
Those three Patriot Front members failed to appear in court for preliminary proceedings, so a judge issued a warrant for their arrest.
It was just about nine months ago those men dressed in khakis and blue shirts were arrested just blocks from where Pride in the Park took place in Downtown Coeur d’Alene.
Since then, one member pleading guilty to the charge, paying $500 with two years of unsupervised probation.
Graham Whitson, Devin Center, and Forrest Rankin all have had their pre-trial. They’ll be facing a jury Mar. 13 and the judge is expecting the trial to last about three days.
Those two attended their court proceedings, but three others did not. Now a $2,500 arrest warrant has been issued for Derek Smith, a $1,000 warrant for Jared Boyce, and another for Connor Moran.
Thomas Rousseau, the founder of Patriot Front, was supposed to have his pre-trial Tuesday as well, but it was rescheduled for the beginning of May.
NonStop Local’s John Webb will be in court Tuesday, covering the pre-trial, and will have more information Tuesday night on NonStop Local.
Here’s a list of court proceedings for the Patriot Front members. Please note that these dates and times can change.
- Kieran P. Morris - pre-trial Mar. 17 at 10:30 a.m. - jury trial Apr. 3 at 8:30 a.m.
- Dylan C. Corio - pre-trial Mar. 31 at 1:15 p.m. - jury trial Apr. 17 at 8:30 a.m.
- Thomas R. Rousseau - pre-trial May. 5 at 10:30 a.m. - jury trial May. 22 at 8:30 a.m.
- Derek J. Smith - trial canceled. Bench warrant issued for $2,500. Failed to appear.
- Dakota R. Tabler - pre-trial Apr. 6 at 10:30 a.m. - jury trial - May. 1 at 8:30 a.m.
- Steven D. Tucker - pre-trial Mar. 31 at 10:30 a.m. - jury trial Apr. 17 at 8:30 a.m.
- Robert B. Whitted - pre-trial Apr. 6 at 10:30 a.m. - jury trial May. 1 at 8:30 a.m.
- Josiah D. Buster - pre-trial Mar. 31 at 1:15 p.m. - jury trial Apr. 17 at 8:30 a.m.
- Branden M. Haney - pre-trial Jul. 7 at 10:30 a.m. - jury trial Jul. 24 at 8:30 a.m.
- James M. Johnson - pre-trial Apr. 6 at 9 a.m. - jury trial May. 1 at 8:30 a.m.
- James J. Johnson - pre-trial Feb. 28 at 1:30 p.m. - jury trial Mar. 20 at 8:30 a.m.
- Justin M. Oleary - pre-trial Mar. 7 at 1:30 p.m. - jury trial Mar. 27 at 8:30 a.m.
- Forrest C. Rankin - pre-trial was held on Feb. 24 at 10:30 a.m. - jury trial Mar. 13 at 8:30 a.m.
- Spencer T. Simpson - pre-trial Mar. 7 at 1:30 p.m. - jury trial Mar. 27 at 8:30 a.m.
- Devin W. Center - pre-trial WAS Feb. 24 at 10:30a - jury trial Mar. 13 at 8:30 a.m.
- Winston W. Durham - pre-trial Mar. 7 at 1:30 p.m. - jury trial Mar. 27 at 8:30 a.m.
- Garret J. Garland - pre-trial over Zoom on Mar. 21 at 9 a.m. - jury trial Mar. 24 at 1:30 p.m.
- Nathaniel T. Whitfield - pre-trial Apr. 21 at 1:30 p.m. - jury trial May. 8 at 8:30 a.m.
- Nathan D. Brenner - pre-trial Apr. 21 at 1:30 p.m. - jury trial May. 8 at 8:30 a.m.
- Mishael J. Buster - pre-trial Mar. 24 at 1:30 p.m. - no jury trial scheduled yet
- Richard J. Jessop - pre-trial Apr. 7 at 9 a.m. - jury trial Apr. 24 at 8:30 a.m.
- Cameron K. Pruitt - pre-trial Apr. 28 at 10:30 a.m. - jury trial May. 15 at 8:30 a.m.
- Conor J. Ryan - pre-trial Apr. 6 at 10:30 a.m. - jury trial May. 1 at 8:30 a.m.
- Mitchell F. Wagner - pre-trial Apr. 21 at 10:30 a.m. - jury trial May. 8 at 8:30 a.m.
- Colton M. Brown - pre-trial Mar. 7 at 1:30 p.m. - evidentiary hearing Mar. 20 at 9 a.m. - jury trial Mar. 27 at 8:30 a.m.
- Connor P. Moran - failed to appear. Jury trial canceled. Bench warrant issued.
- Alexander N. Sisenstein - plead guilty on Nov. 17, 2022
- Graham J. Whitson - pre-trial was held on Feb. 24 at 10:30 a.m. - jury trial Mar. 13 at 8:30 a.m.
- Lawerence A. Norman - pre-trial Mar. 24 at 1:30 p.m. - jury trial not yet scheduled.
- Jared M. Boyce - failed to appear. Jury canceled. Bench warrant issued for $1,000
- Wesley E. Van Horn - pre-trial Mar. 17 at 10:30 a.m. - jury trial Apr. 3 at 8:30 a.m.