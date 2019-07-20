POST FALLS, Idaho- An 82-year-old woman has died after a two vehicle crash near the Seltice Way exit on I-90.
The crash happened just before 8:00 p.m. outside Post Falls.
The driver of the truck was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Idaho State Police say the crash may have been caused by a medical issue.
Previous Coverage:
Idaho State Police are on the scene of a serious two vehicle crash on I-90 near the Seltice Way off-ramp.
Those traveling in that area should expect delays.
The story will be updated once more information becomes available.