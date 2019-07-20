seltice exit crash
Courtesy: Idaho State Police

POST FALLS, Idaho- An 82-year-old woman has died after a two vehicle crash near the Seltice Way exit on I-90.

The crash happened just before 8:00 p.m. outside Post Falls.

The driver of the truck was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Idaho State Police say the crash may have been caused by a medical issue.

Idaho State Police are on the scene of a serious two vehicle crash on I-90 near the Seltice Way off-ramp.

Those traveling in that area should expect delays.

