Newport, WA-- One person has died in a fatal crash that is blocking Highway 2 near Milepost 329 south of Newport.

Washington State Patrol responded to the fatal collision involving a semi-truck around 8:30 p.m.

One person died and one person, the driver of a vehicle, was transported to a Spokane-area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities report the road is fully blocked and advise you avoid the area.

A Detour route is set up at Gray Road and Coyote Road.