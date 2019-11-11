UPDATE:
One is dead after a three-car crash on Highway 2 in Dover, Idaho.
According to Idaho State Police, 20-year-old Carson McCormick rear-ended 44-year-old Alan Ropp.
Due to Ropp being rear-ended, his car was pushed into oncoming traffic and was hit by 60-year-old Raymond Arriaga.
Ropp was not wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene.
McCormick and Arriaga were both wearing seat belts.
Police said the investigation is ongoing but the roadway is re-open.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
Highway 2 at West Pine Street in Dover, Idaho is blocked in both directions after a fatal crash.
According to Selkirk Fire and Rescue, Idaho State Police are at the scene and ask people to avoid the area.
There is currently no available information about the crash.
The story will be updated as information is received.
