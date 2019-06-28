Watch again

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - One firefighter has been taken to the hospital as a precaution for sickness after responding to an Airway Heights fire Friday night.

Firefighters say two structures have been lost but no injuries have been reported.

The fire broke out at 12th Avenue and West Street at about 9:40 pm.

Crews from multiple agencies responded to the fire including Airway Heights, Fairchild Air Force Base, Medical Lake, the City of Spokane. Firefighters will most likely be on the scene throughout the night.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.