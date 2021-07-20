UPDATE: 

The Shoshone County Sheriff's Office is at the intersection of King and Queen street in Wallace due to a shooting. 

Officials said one man was shot and that man was armed. 

His condition is unknown. 

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

WALLACE, Idaho - The Shoshone County Sheriff's Office is responding to a shooting on King Street in Wallace. 

The Shoshone County Sheriff's Office said there is currently no other available information. 

This is a breaking news story. Information will be updated as it is received. 

