UPDATE:
The Shoshone County Sheriff's Office is at the intersection of King and Queen street in Wallace due to a shooting.
Officials said one man was shot and that man was armed.
His condition is unknown.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
WALLACE, Idaho - The Shoshone County Sheriff's Office is responding to a shooting on King Street in Wallace.
The Shoshone County Sheriff's Office said there is currently no other available information.
This is a breaking news story. Information will be updated as it is received.