Montana Highway Patrolman in critical condition after being found shot in his patrol car near Evaro; Three others also shot, suspect in custody

UPDATE: Friday, March 15, 2019 5:40pm:

Montana prosecutors say one of the four victims in two shootings in the Missoula area has died.

Missoula County Chief Deputy Attorney Jason Marks says in court documents filed Friday that Shelley Hayes was killed in the first shooting Thursday night by 29-year-old Johnathan Bertsch.

The documents say Hayes and friend Casey Blanchard were picked up by Blanchard's mother Julie at a Missoula bar.

Julie Blanchard told investigators they stopped when a Cadillac Escalade flashed its lights at them. Her son got out to see if the driver needed help when shots from an "AR-15 style rifle" were fired.

All three were shot. Hayes was killed.

Prosecutors say Bertsch was the driver. They say he shot and critically wounded a Montana Highway Patrol trooper investigating the first shooting about 1 ½ hours later.

Bertsch has been charged with deliberate homicide and attempted deliberate homicide.

UPDATE: Friday, March 15, 2019 12:45pm:

Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Wade Palmer is being transferred to Salt Lake City for treatment, according to the Montana Attorney General's Office. Attorney General Tim Fox is reportedly en route as well.

A motorcade escorted the vehicle carrying 35-year-old Wade Palmer Friday from a Missoula hospital to the airport.

A Go-Fund Me account has been set up to help the trooper's family with expenses 

The suspect, Johnathan Bertsch, 28, reportedly shot at three people on Expressway in Missoula before taking off for Evaro.

Bertsch was booked in the Missoula County Jail Friday afternoon. He's being held on one count of felony deliberate homicide and three counts of felony attempted deliberate homicide, according to Chief Deputy County Attorney Jason Marks.

Previous Coverage: 

A Montana Highway Patrolman is in critical condition after being shot early Friday morning. 

The Montana Highway Patrol says Trooper Wade Palmer found a car matching the description of a shooting suspect from Missoula near the Evaro Bar and Casino. 

Shortly after calling it in, another Trooper arrived on scene to find Trooper Palmer shot and still seat-belted in his patrol car. The Trooper and an officer from the Missoula Police Department took Trooper Palmer to an ambulance at the intersection of Highway 93 and I-90. From there, Trooper Palmer was taken to St. Patrick Hospital, where at last update, he was listed in critical condition. 

UPDATE: Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Transported to Salt Lake City for Treatment

Palmer has been with the Montana Highway Patrol in Missoula since 2012 and was awarded the Medal of Valor for his lifesaving efforts at the scene of a multiple car crash involving a mother and her young children in 2014. Trooper Palmer has a wife and two young children. 

Following an extensive manhunt, the suspect in the shootings, Jonathan Bertsch, was taken into custody without incident. 

Bertsch was the suspect in an earlier shooting in Missoula where three people were shot in a car. Police said two men and one woman all suffered gunshot wounds and were taken to the hospital. Their exact condition is unknown at this time. 

The Department of Justice and the Missoula County Sheriff's Office are investigating the shooting. 

