UPDATE: Friday, March 15, 2019 5:40pm:

Montana prosecutors say one of the four victims in two shootings in the Missoula area has died.

Missoula County Chief Deputy Attorney Jason Marks says in court documents filed Friday that Shelley Hayes was killed in the first shooting Thursday night by 29-year-old Johnathan Bertsch.

The documents say Hayes and friend Casey Blanchard were picked up by Blanchard's mother Julie at a Missoula bar.

Julie Blanchard told investigators they stopped when a Cadillac Escalade flashed its lights at them. Her son got out to see if the driver needed help when shots from an "AR-15 style rifle" were fired.

All three were shot. Hayes was killed.

Prosecutors say Bertsch was the driver. They say he shot and critically wounded a Montana Highway Patrol trooper investigating the first shooting about 1 ½ hours later.

Bertsch has been charged with deliberate homicide and attempted deliberate homicide.

UPDATE: Friday, March 15, 2019 12:45pm:

Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Wade Palmer is being transferred to Salt Lake City for treatment, according to the Montana Attorney General's Office. Attorney General Tim Fox is reportedly en route as well.

A motorcade escorted the vehicle carrying 35-year-old Wade Palmer Friday from a Missoula hospital to the airport.

A Go-Fund Me account has been set up to help the trooper's family with expenses

The suspect, Johnathan Bertsch, 28, reportedly shot at three people on Expressway in Missoula before taking off for Evaro.

Bertsch was booked in the Missoula County Jail Friday afternoon. He's being held on one count of felony deliberate homicide and three counts of felony attempted deliberate homicide, according to Chief Deputy County Attorney Jason Marks.