Watch again

Update:

SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police say they have arrested Thandan Hammel for vehicular assault and possession of a controlled substance (suboxone) following a four-car crash on the Greene Street Bridge.

Previous Coverage:

SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police say two people were hospitalized with serious, but non-life threatening injuries after a four-car crash on the Greene Street Bridge Friday morning.

Spokane Police tell KHQ's Kevin Kim they have reason to believe the causing driver was under the influence of something at the time of the crash.

Police say the driver of the at-fault vehicle had to be extricated when the Spokane Fire Department arrived.

Spokane Police expect traffic at Mission and Greene to be stopped or slowed for some time. Drivers are asked to find alternate routes to move through the area.

Major Crimes Traffic investigators are on the scene along with a Drug Recognition Expert to conduct an investigation into vehicular assault.