Update:
SEATTLE - Seattle police are investigating after one person was killed and two others were injured in a shooting in the Central District Friday afternoon.
Police say at least one suspect opened fire on a group of victims in the 2100 block of East Union Street. The victims fled the scene and drove to Swedish Hospital - Cherry Hill.
One victim was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to police. Two others were taken to Harborview Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
Detectives are reviewing evidence and speaking with witnesses. Anyone with information is asked to call (206)233-5000.
Previous Coverage:
SEATTLE - Multiple victims have been injured in a shooting in Seattle Friday afternoon.
Local media is reporting that two men, ages 20 and 46, have arrived at Harborview Medical Center as a result of the shooting and both are listed in satisfactory condition.
According to tweets from the Seattle Police Department, suspects have reportedly fled the scene at 23rd Avenue and E Union Street.
This is an ongoing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
