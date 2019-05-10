SEATTLE
Bala Sivakumar

Update:

SEATTLE - Seattle police are investigating after one person was killed and two others were injured in a shooting in the Central District Friday afternoon. 

Police say at least one suspect opened fire on a group of victims in the 2100 block of East Union Street. The victims fled the scene and drove to Swedish Hospital - Cherry Hill.

One victim was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to police. Two others were taken to Harborview Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. 

Detectives are reviewing evidence and speaking with witnesses. Anyone with information is asked to call (206)233-5000.

Previous Coverage:

SEATTLE - Multiple victims have been injured in a shooting in Seattle Friday afternoon. 

Local media is reporting that two men, ages 20 and 46, have arrived at Harborview Medical Center as a result of the shooting and both are listed in satisfactory condition. 

According to tweets from the Seattle Police Department, suspects have reportedly fled the scene at 23rd Avenue and E Union Street. 

This is an ongoing story and will be updated as more information becomes available. 

