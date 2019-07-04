COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho-- Idaho State Police investigating officer involved shooting following fireworks show in Coeur d'Alene.
According to a press release from Coeur d'Alene Police Department, at approximately 10:10 p.m. officers heard gunshots at Independence Point.
Several officers were in the area and witnessed a man running away from the scene. According to police, officers chased after the man, into the city park.
At this point, the suspect turned around and began to fire a handgun towards officers. Several officers then returned fire, hitting the suspect multiple times.
Right now, the suspect is at Kootenai Health, and his condition is unknown.
The Critical Incident Task Force has been called in to investigate, with Idaho State Police leading the investigation.
According to police, none of the officers involved were injured.
Previous Coverage:
According to Coeur d'Alene Police, there were two shootings. The initial shooting occurred after the firework show ended. The shooter then ran into the crowd to hide.
The second shooting was related to the first and occurred shortly after. Conditions of those shot are unclear.
Police say a press conference is happening soon.
One witness, KHQ's Kelly Hatmaker was at the park watching the firework show at the time of the shooting. He recalls the moment chaos arose.
"This happened in Independence Point Park. Right now the park is roped off. As members of all law enforcement agencies in the area investigate," Hatmaker said.
According to Hatmaker and other witnesses, the shooting happened around 5 minutes after the fireworks show ended.
"Fireworks were still being shot off by private people. We were watching fireworks then seeing police lights rushing in," Hatmaker explained.
KHQ has a crew on scene and is working to bring you more information.