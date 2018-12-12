UPDATE:
Spokane Firefighters say they believe the cause of smoke at Chase Middle School on Wednesday morning was an overheating heating unit.
Firefighters say all is fine now and the kids are back in school. There is no need for parents to come to the school.
The Spokane Fire Department is responding to a report of a fire at Chase Middle School.
Kids have been evacuated from the building.
Firefighters are still investigating the scene.
A parent told KHQ that her son told her there was a fire in the library, however, KHQ has yet to independently confirm that.
