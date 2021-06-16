UPDATE: JUNE 16 AT 1 P.M.
Following the discovery of a pickup truck in the Spokane River, KHQ received a call from the owner of NextGen Auto, who said that truck was stolen from them early Wednesday morning.
Raymond Lunceford, a co-owner of NextGen, says they arrived to work Wednesday morning and discovered a glass door busted, and then realized a truck was gone. This is actually the second stolen vehicle from NextGen in the past week. Lunceford says last week a different truck was stolen from their sales lot.
Lunceford showed KHQ surveillance video that shows two men at the auto shop early Thursday morning. One appears to fire a gun into the door, and then a few minutes later the other one throws a rock through the glass. The two men then run into the shop and exit a few moments later. One is carrying a set of keys, and appears to be pressing the "door unlock" button to find out which vehicle the keys belong to. A pickup truck's lights start flashing and he runs to the truck and drives away. According to time stamps from the security footage, this happened around 5am. However, the owners say the time stamp is about two hours off, putting the theft at closer to 3am.
Unbeknownst to Lunceford, as he was discovering a truck was stolen off his lot, the Spokane County Sheriff's Dive Team was pulling a truck out of the Spokane River. Lunceford says he saw that story on the news and recognized it immediately. Lunceford is offering a thousand dollar reward for information that leads to an arrest.
UPDATE: JUNE 16 AT 8 A.M.
A tow truck has pulled a black pickup truck out of the Spokane River.
UPDATE: JUNE 16 AT 5:30 A.M.
According to the Spokane Sheriff's Department, a pickup truck was found in the river by the dive team. This rescue has now turned into a recovery after nobody was found inside the truck or the water.
East Upriver Drive has opened up as they're waiting for a tow truck and aid to get on scene.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane first responders, including a water rescue team, are responding to a scene on East Upriver Drive.
According to a witness, they saw a car drive off the road and into the river. The water rescue team is deployed and combing the river while they wait for sheriff’s department dive team to arrive A drone is also being used to help with the search.
So far, a person or a car hasn't found, but according to Incident Commander Kulsrud, car tracks have been seen.
A portion of East Upriver Drive and North Upriver Bend Lane are being shut down.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.