UPDATE March 9 8:15 PM:
A patient has tested negative for COVID-19 In Okanogan County.
According to Okanogan County Public Health, there are no confirmed cases of coronavirus in the county.
They are continuing to remind people to wash their hands, avoid touching your face and avoid close contact with people.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE March 6 1:50 PM:
OKANOGAN COUNTY, Wash. - One Okanogan County resident is being tested for the coronavirus, according to Okanogan County Public Health.
OCPH made the announcement on Friday, saying the person is quarantined and currently posing no threat to the public.
The department says there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Okanogan County at this time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.