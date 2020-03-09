UPDATE:
Monday night, Spokane County Fire responded to a fully involved garage fire in the Emerson Garfield neighborhood.
According to officials, a pedestrian saw the fire and called 911.
A power line was down at the scene and Avista crews are working to repair it.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
Fire crews are responding to a scene on Lincoln and Cleveland in Emerson Garfield neighborhood.
According to KHQ crews on scene, portions of both streets are blocked by first responder vehicles. Avoid the area.
Information will be updated as it is received.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.