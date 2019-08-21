UPDATE:
According to Spokane Valley Police Department, 54-year-old Shannon Morley was found near University and Sprague on Wednesday morning.
Morley was arrested without incident.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
Police are looking for a Washington DOC Brownstone Work Release inmate who walked away from the hospital Sunday evening.
Police say 54-year-old Shannon Morley was receiving medical care at the Valley Hospital and walked away around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 18.
Spokane Valley Deputies checked the area of the hospital, but were unable to locate Morley. His mother advised deputies he had showed up at her home and took her white Chrysler LHS, which she said belongs to Morley but is registered to her.
A citizen reported finding an unoccupied white Chrysler LHS with no plates on the 6000 block of E. Broadway around midnight, saying the vehicle appeared to have struck a fence and tree.
Police responded to the area of the crash, noted that the airbags were deployed and established a perimeter. A K9 search team was unable to locate Morley.
Morley is described as a white male, approximately 6’00”, 215 lbs. and was last seen wearing a red flannel shirt and blue jeans.
If you have seen Shannon B. Morley, or know of his location, you are asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233, reference #10117047.