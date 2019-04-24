UPDATE: Police have arrested a man wanted for child rape and molestation after a nearly five hour standoff Wednesday night.
Police say the standoff started around 6 pm when police noticed a man that matched the description of 38-year-old Donald A. Hegel, who is wanted on three counts of child rape and one count of child molestation.
Police say when they tried making contact, Hegel then went into a house and when he came back out he threatened to shoot deputies.
Local law enforcement called in a SWAT team. Hegel then refused to come out of the home and negotiators were called in to help diffuse the situation. Police say they then Sent a robot into the house and found out the suspect wasn't armed.
When Hegel still refused to come out, they used tear gas and two K9s to get him out.
He was taken to the hospital to be treated for exposure to gas and K9 injuries at about 11 pm Wednesday night.
Hegel will then be transported to the Spokane County Jail.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
Police say the man who has barricaded himself inside a home is the man wanted from Stevens County Sheriff's Office for child rape and molestation.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
SPOKANE VALLEY - Police say a man with a felony warrant has barricaded himself inside a home and threatened to shoot at police.
A SWAT team has been brought in.
