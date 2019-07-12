UPDATE:
The Spokane Valley Sheriff's Detectives arrest 53-year-old Bernell L. Henderson, a convicted felon, for second degree assault and unlawful possession of a firearm in the first degree on Friday.
According to the Spokane Valley Police Department, Henderson said he disassembled his pistol and threw the pieces in a lake or river.
He initially agreed to show Detectives where he disposed of the firearm, but retracted and waived his rights requesting an attorney. The pistol was not recovered.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred in a Spokane Valley parking lot Friday morning, as the suspect is at large and one woman sustained minor injuries.
Spokane Valley Police received a call around 6 a.m. Friday regarding a transient woman and man being shot at in a parking lot near the area of Carnahan Rd. and Sprague Ave. Spokane County Sheriff's Deputies responded to the scene to get a statement from the woman.
Deputies say the bullet ricocheted from the ground and struck the woman, but she sustained minor injuries and didn't have to be transported to a hospital.
Police say the suspect fled the scene with the firearm. KHQ was first on scene as police have surrounded and taped off an apartment building at Carnahan and First Ave believed to be associated with the suspected shooter.
Detectives are continuing the investigation. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.