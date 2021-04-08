UPDATE: April 8, 12:00 p.m.
SPD reports that a shell casing was found inside the hotel but did not find that anyone had been shot.
After interviewing the victim, SPD confirmed that a robbery has taken place.
An SPD officer saw a group get into a black SUV and drive out of the hotel parking lot. The car was stopped and one of the occupants was arrested on an outstanding warrant.
None of the people in the SUV were arrested in connection to the robbery.
SPD says the investigation is ongoing.
ORIGINAL COVERAGE:
SPOKANE, Wash. - Police are now investigating after a single shot was fired near the Best Western in North Spokane.
Police said nobody was injured and there's no threat to the public.