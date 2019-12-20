Update: Liberty Lake Police say Clarence Potter has been found safely.
Previous coverage:
LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. - The Liberty Lake Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating Clarence Potter, who they say has dementia and walked away from his home Friday afternoon.
According to LLPD, the 82-year-old Potter walked away from his home at the 900 block of N. Mitchell Court in Liberty Lake around noon and 1 p.m. Friday, saying he was only wearing gray sweats and a two-tone gray jacket.
"Please call 911 immediately if you see Mr. Potter," LLPD stated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.