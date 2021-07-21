Screenshot 2021-07-21 at 12.44.01 PM.png

UPDATE: 

According to an emergency alert from SPD, they have concluded their activity near the area of 2400 West Garland. 

Police told KHQ the 19-year-old suspect violated a domestic violence order. The suspect is not in custody. 

SPD thanks the public for their tips. 

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police are looking for an armed man in the area of 2400 West Garland. 

SPD sent out a public alert telling people to not approach the man. 

Police said the suspect is described as black, 6'4' tall and 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a green shirt and jeans with a blue backpack. 

KHQ crews are heading to the scene. 

This is a breaking news story. Information will be updated as it is received. 

Tags