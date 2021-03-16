UPDATE:
Police responded to the East Central neighborhood for a possibly armed reckless driver which ended as a crash on Trent and Mission Tuesday afternoon.
According to Spokane Police, the caller told 911 operators his neighbor was either high or intoxicated while speeding away from the East Central area.
Officers caught up and attempted to stop the car.
The driver, later identified as 35-year-old Richard Urbanski, sped off.
A short time later, officers came up to the collision on Trent and Missing involving Urbanski's car.
Urbanski fled the scene on foot but was quickly taken into custody.
Officers located a fake gun in Urbanski's possession.
Nobody was seriously injured in the collision.
Urbanski is facing charges of attempt to elude a police vehicle, DUI, 2 counts of hit and run, and driving on a suspended license.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
A driver is facing DUI and reckless driving charges after a crash in Spokane Tuesday afternoon.
It happened on Trent and Mission.
Officials on the scene tell KHQ that the driver was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.
There are no fatalities.
Information will be updated as it is received.