UPDATE:
A man is in custody after a standoff with Spokane Police in downtown.
Officers on scene told KHQ it started around 6:30 p.m. when a caller said a man has a knife outside the RiteAid.
Police said the man assaulted someone with the knife. The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries and was not taken to the hospital.
Police said they negotiated with the suspect for a "long period of time."
Due to the suspect not cooperating, officers used a flash-bang and rubber bullets.
The suspect was arrested for second-degree assault.
PREVIOUS COEVRAGE:
SPOKANE, Wash. - A massive police scene is currently in downtown Spokane at Howard and Riverside.
The roadways are blocked.
KHQ crews are at the scene working to gain details.
Information will be updated as it is received.