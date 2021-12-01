UPDATE:
POST FALLS, Idaho - The suspected gas station gunman is in custody.
The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office said the suspect returned to the home he stole a car from. Deputies were able to block him in and take him into custody.
UPDATE:
POST FALLS, Idaho - A manhunt is underway for a suspect who allegedly opened fire at a gas station, fled and proceeded to carjack a bystander.
The incident happened near Poleline Avenue and Highway 41 at the Conoco gas station.
Post Falls Police said the suspect began shooting into multiple cars in what seems to be a random attack.
The suspect then fled in their car.
A few miles away, the suspect ditched their car, proceeding to carjack a person near the intersection of Highway 53 and North McGuire Road, according to police.
The shooting sent two people to the hospital. The victim's conditions are unknown.
The incident led four Post Falls schools to be placed under "Safety Hold" by police.
Information will be updated as it is received.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
POST FALLS, Idaho - Due to an incident in Post Falls, four schools have been placed in a Safety Hold by police.
According to the Post Falls School District, the impacted schools include Treaty Rock Elementary, Greensferry Elementary, Prairie View Elementary and Post Falls High School.
School is continuing with students inside.
KHQ crews are heading to the area of the incident. Information will be updated as it is received.
Information will be updated as it is received.